



Shalabh Kumar, founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), expressed confidence in his group's efforts to inform Hindu Americans about Kamala Harris's political stance following Donald Trump's electoral victory. Kumar stated that their campaign, which involved a significant advertising push across multiple battleground states, aimed to highlight the policy differences between Trump and Harris, particularly regarding issues important to the Hindu American community and U.S.-India relations.





Kumar criticized Harris, claiming she is "Hindu only in her name" and accused her of taking positions against India and Hindu interests. He pointed to her opposition to the Indian government's actions concerning Kashmir and alleged that she is surrounded by advisors with anti-India sentiments. This messaging was part of a broader strategy to sway Indian American voters, particularly in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where Kumar believes they can influence around 200,000 votes.





He also noted that the campaign was launched after Trump made a public statement supporting Hindus during Diwali, which provided an opportunity to contrast his policies with those of Harris. Kumar's comments reflect a broader Republican strategy to engage with the Indian American electorate by emphasizing perceived threats from Democratic policies.







