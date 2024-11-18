



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a review meeting regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur. This comes amid escalating tensions and unrest in the region, which has seen significant clashes and disturbances in recent months. The meeting aims to assess the current situation, discuss security measures, and strategize on restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.





The violence in Manipur has raised concerns over law and order, prompting the central government to take a proactive stance. Shah's involvement indicates a high-level response to the crisis, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing the issues at hand effectively.





The review is expected to involve discussions with state officials and security forces to evaluate the effectiveness of current measures and explore additional steps necessary to mitigate violence and ensure public safety.







