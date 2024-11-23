



Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to the West, asserting that recent missile strikes are a direct response to what he describes as "reckless" actions by Western nations in support of Ukraine. In a televised address, Putin confirmed the launch of a new hypersonic ballistic missile, named Oreshnik, targeting military facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region. This missile is part of Russia's broader strategy to demonstrate its military capabilities and deter further Western intervention in the conflict.





Putin emphasised that the missile strike was intended to convey that Western nations supplying arms to Ukraine cannot expect their actions to go unanswered. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated this sentiment, stating that the missile launch was a clear demonstration of Russia's ability to respond to perceived threats from the West.





The Oreshnik missile is characterized as an intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of evading current defence systems. It reportedly travels at speeds between 2.5 to 3 kilometers per second, making it difficult to intercept. This launch marks a significant escalation in Russia's military response amid ongoing hostilities.





The strike followed recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory using U.S.-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, which prompted Russia's retaliatory measures. Putin claimed that these developments signify that the conflict has taken on "elements of a global nature," suggesting an increased risk of broader confrontation.





Prior to the missile launch, Russia notified the United States 30 minutes in advance, indicating that it did not consider this strike an imminent threat to American security. This communication was intended to prevent misunderstandings regarding the nature of the attack.





The Russian leader framed his military actions as necessary for national defence against what he perceives as Western aggression. He indicated that future deployments of intermediate-range missiles would depend on the actions of the U.S. and its allies.





This recent escalation underscores the heightened tensions between Russia and NATO countries, with both sides signalling their willingness to engage in military action should provocations continue.







