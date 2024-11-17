



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently made a notable claim regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At a rally in support of BJP candidates, Singh asserted that Modi managed to pause the ongoing war for four and a half hours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine. He emphasized that this intervention allowed over 22,500 students to return home safely.





Singh recounted that during the height of the conflict, parents of stranded students approached Modi for assistance. In response, Modi reportedly contacted both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading to a temporary halt in hostilities. Singh praised Modi's diplomatic efforts, stating, "What no other prime minister in the world could do, our prime minister did that" and highlighted that this incident showcased India's growing influence on the global stage.





While Singh's comments were intended to underscore the government's success in handling the crisis, they have drawn scepticism from opposition parties. Critics have labelled these claims as propaganda, with some questioning the accuracy of the assertion that the war was paused specifically for this evacuation. The Ministry of External Affairs has also refuted claims that India coordinated a halt in military actions during the evacuation process.







