



The Indian Navy is preparing to commission three advanced warships and one submarine within the next month, as announced by Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. This announcement was made during the Navy's annual press conference held in Mumbai, coinciding with the celebrations for Navy Day on December 4.





The vessels slated for commissioning include:





- INS Nilgiri - INS Surat - INS Tushil (Stealth Guided Missile Frigate) - INS Vagsheer (Submarine)





This commissioning is part of the Indian Navy's broader strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and modernize its fleet. Vice Admiral Singh highlighted that these additions are significant as they underscore the Navy's commitment to indigenous shipbuilding, with 63 out of 65 vessels currently under construction being built in Indian shipyards.





The commissioning of these vessels is particularly timely given the evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions with China remain a concern. The Navy's acquisitions are aimed at bolstering maritime security and ensuring India's strategic interests are safeguarded amidst regional challenges.





In addition to these new vessels, Vice Admiral Singh provided updates on other naval operations and ongoing projects, emphasizing the Navy's readiness to counter piracy and maintain maritime security in crucial trade routes like the Gulf of Aden.





This launch marks a significant step in enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities and reflects its ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet in response to contemporary security challenges.







