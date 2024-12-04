

The Indian Navy is actively pursuing a significant expansion of its fleet, aiming to add 100 new warships as part of a broader strategy to enhance its maritime capabilities in response to regional security challenges, particularly from China. Here are the key points regarding this initiative:





As of late 2023, the Indian Navy operates approximately 130 medium to large vessels and has 66 ships on order, with 50 currently under construction in Indian shipyards and two being built in Russia. The Navy plans to increase its fleet to between 155-160 warships by 2030 and aims for 175-200 by 2035.





The Indian Navy is transitioning from being a buyer of foreign warships to a builder of indigenous vessels, aligning with the government's "Self-Reliant India" initiative. This shift is intended to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The expansion is driven by an increasingly assertive Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean, necessitating enhanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities and maritime reconnaissance. The Navy is investing in advanced technology and infrastructure to secure its maritime interests.





The Navy is set to receive several new ships in the coming year, including the stealth frigate INS Tushil, which will be inducted in December 2024. This vessel represents the last of the imported warships as India moves towards self-reliance in naval capabilities.





By 2047, the Indian Navy aims for a fully indigenously equipped fleet, reflecting a long-term commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities while addressing both traditional and non-traditional security threats in the region.





The push for 100 new warships signifies a strategic move by the Indian Navy to not only modernize its fleet but also to ensure that it can effectively respond to evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.







