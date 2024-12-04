



The INS Brahmaputra warship, has recently been restored to an upright position following a significant fire incident that occurred in July 2024 while the vessel was undergoing maintenance at the Mumbai naval dockyard. This event resulted in extensive damage and the tragic loss of one sailor.





Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Brahmaputra, which turned to a side and was damaged following a fire onboard more than four months ago, has been set "upright" and the guided missile frigate will be back at sea.





The ship was successfully righted on November 2, 2024, using specialized techniques involving balloon-like structures to deballast the vessel, which had been tilted due to water accumulation from firefighting efforts. This process was crucial as the ship had been resting heavily on one side for several months due to the damage incurred during the fire.





Following its righting, the INS Brahmaputra was moved into dry dock on November 8 for a thorough assessment of the damage. The Navy is collaborating with international experts, including a Singapore-based firm, to ensure a comprehensive restoration plan is implemented.





Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh of the Western Naval Command expressed optimism about the ship's future, stating that it has many more years of service ahead and will be restored to operational status. The Navy has already begun initial assessments and is formulating a detailed restoration strategy.





The Navy plans to restore INS Brahmaputra to seaworthiness, although this process may take several months due to the extent of the damage and the need for specialized repairs. The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, confirmed that once the assessment is complete, decisions regarding further actions will be made to ensure the ship meets operational standards.





Significant work remains before INS Brahmaputra can return to active duty, recent developments indicate a positive trajectory towards its restoration and future service in the Indian Navy.







