



Seven Indian nationals were injured in a tragic car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on December 20, 2024. This incident resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including a nine-year-old child, and left nearly 200 others injured.





A 50-year-old Saudi national drove an SUV into a crowded area of the Christmas market, which was bustling with holiday festivities. The attack is being treated as intentional by authorities.





Among the injured, seven were identified as Indian nationals. Of these, three have been discharged from the hospital, while the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the condition of the remaining victims.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack as "horrific and senseless" and confirmed that the embassy is providing assistance to those affected. Memorial services were held in Magdeburg for the victims, reflecting the community's grief and solidarity in the aftermath of this tragedy.





This incident has reignited discussions around security at public events in Germany, especially during holiday seasons. Following the attack, several cities opted to cancel or enhance security measures at their Christmas markets to ensure public safety.





