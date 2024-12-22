



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the Indian community in Kuwait during the "Hala Modi" event, emphasizing India's potential to become the "growth engine of the world." This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, highlighting the significance of India-Kuwait relations.





Modi stated that India is currently the fifth-largest economy globally and leads in fintech, with the third-largest start-up ecosystem. He noted that India has also become the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world.





The Prime Minister expressed his vision for India as a future hub for global development, stating, "The India of the future will be the hub of the development of the world... it will be the growth engine of the world." He illustrated India's rapid advancements in technology and infrastructure, mentioning that over the last decade, India laid optical fiber equivalent to eight times the distance between the Moon and Earth.





Modi highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Indian startups and Kuwait, particularly in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, smart cities, and green technology. He emphasized India's capability to meet global skill demands and its potential to become the "skill capital of the world".





The Prime Minister acknowledged the vital role of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait in fostering strong bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude towards Kuwaiti leadership for their support of Indian workers and highlighted initiatives like the E-Migrate portal aimed at ensuring their welfare.





Modi invited members of the Indian community to participate in upcoming events in India, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled for January 2025, which aims to further engage with Indians abroad.





