



INS Surat is the fourth and final warship of the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, designed to enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities. Here are the key details about this advanced vessel:





Overview





- Type: Guided missile destroyer





- Pennant Number: D69





- Displacement: 7,400 tons





- Length: 164 meters





- Beam: 17.4 meters





- Draft: 6.5 meters





- Crew: Approximately 300 personnel (50 officers and 250 sailors)





Construction And Delivery





- Keel Laid: November 7, 2019





- Launched: May 17, 2022





- Delivery: Completed in December 2024, marking a record time of just 31 months from launch to delivery, making it the fastest indigenous destroyer built in India.





Features And Capabilities





#Propulsion and Speed





- Propulsion System: Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) with four gas turbines.





- Speed: Exceeds 30 knots (56 km/h).





- Range: Capable of traveling up to 8,000 nautical miles (15,000 km) at a speed of 18 knots (33 km/h).





- Endurance: Up to 45 days at sea.





Armament





INS Surat is equipped with advanced weaponry including:





- Missiles: BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles.





- Guns: A 127 mm main gun and four AK-630 30mm guns for close-range defense.





- Torpedoes: Indigenously developed 533 mm torpedo launchers and RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers.





- Helicopters: Can operate two multi-role helicopters such as HAL Dhruv or Sea King Mk. 42B.





Technology





Surat integrates cutting-edge technology including:





- An advanced combat management system that utilizes AI for threat evaluation and resource allocation.





- Enhanced stealth features compared to previous classes, improving its operational effectiveness in various maritime scenarios.





INS Surat is part of Project 15B, which includes three other destroyers—INS Visakhapatnam, INS Mormugao, and INS Imphal. The commissioning of Surat will complete this class of warships, significantly bolstering India's naval capabilities as it joins active service alongside its predecessors.





The commissioning of INS Surat is a milestone in India's indigenous shipbuilding program, demonstrating advancements in naval technology and enhancing the country's maritime defence posture. The ship's capabilities will play a crucial role in securing India's interests in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





