



Recent intelligence inputs suggest that Indian soldiers may be at increased risk of abduction due to a new strategy employed by Pakistan's Border Action Teams (BAT). These specialized units, which consist of Pakistani Special Forces and terrorists, have been known to conduct cross-border raids into Indian territory, often with brutal tactics aimed at instilling fear and asserting control along the Line of Control (LoC).





The BAT typically comprises six to seven soldiers from the Pakistani Army alongside terrorists from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. They undergo extensive training in guerrilla tactics, which includes reconnaissance of vulnerable spots along the LoC.





Operational Tactics: Recent reports indicate that BAT operations involve not only armed assaults but also attempts to capture or mutilate Indian soldiers. For instance, a recent attack in July 2024 resulted in injuries to multiple Indian soldiers, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by these teams.





Intelligence Inputs And Concerns





Intelligence agencies have indicated that the BAT's tactics may evolve to include abductions as a means to leverage political or military advantage. This concern is exacerbated by the historical context of previous assaults where Indian soldiers were targeted for mutilation or beheading, intended to demoralize Indian forces and create a psychological impact.





Response From Indian Forces





In reaction to these heightened threats, the Indian Army has significantly bolstered its presence in sensitive regions like Jammu. Approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos have been deployed to counteract infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists, aiming to dismantle support structures and prevent potential abductions. The military strategy involves both offensive operations against terrorist networks and defensive measures to protect personnel stationed along the LoC.





The evolving tactics of Pakistan's BAT pose a serious threat to Indian soldiers, with intelligence inputs suggesting a potential shift towards abduction strategies. In response, the Indian Army is enhancing its operational readiness and troop deployments in vulnerable areas to mitigate these risks and ensure the safety of its personnel.





