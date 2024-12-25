



Political turmoil in Bangladesh has significantly impacted key connectivity projects in Tripura, particularly the Maitri Setu Bridge, which remains non-operational due to unrest in the neighbouring country.





The unrest in Bangladesh escalated following widespread protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, which culminated in her resignation on August 5, 2024. This political upheaval led to the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, supported by the military. The protests were fuelled by public dissatisfaction with corruption, economic mismanagement, and a perceived erosion of democratic freedoms.





Impact On Connectivity Projects





Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted that while the Maitri Setu, a crucial bridge connecting Sabroom in India to Chittagong seaport in Bangladesh, is ready for use, it cannot be operationalized due to the ongoing unrest. The bridge is part of broader connectivity initiatives designed to enhance trade and transport links between India and Bangladesh, facilitating access to international markets through the Chittagong International Seaport, located just 72 km from southern Tripura.





In addition to the Maitri Setu, several other cross-border projects have also faced delays as a result of the political instability in Bangladesh. The situation has raised concerns about the future of these initiatives and their potential benefits for regional development.





The current political crisis in Bangladesh not only affects its internal stability but also has significant repercussions for neighbouring regions like Tripura. The halted operations of key infrastructure projects such as the Maitri Setu highlight how interconnected regional stability and development are within South Asia. As Bangladesh navigates its political challenges, the timely resolution of these issues will be critical for restoring operational capabilities and fostering economic growth in both countries.







