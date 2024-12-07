



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is in the process of phasing out its MiG-21 fighter jets, a significant transition marking the end of an era for one of its most iconic aircraft. The MiG-21, which has been in service since the 1960s, is being replaced by more modern aircraft, notably the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A.





The MiG-21 Bison conducted its ceremonial final flight on October 31, 2023, at Uttarlai, Rajasthan, attended by military personnel from various branches of the armed forces.





The complete retirement of the MiG-21 fleet is expected by 2025, with the IAF's roadmap indicating that all remaining operational squadrons will be phased out by early 2025.





The MiG-21 has served as a backbone of the IAF for nearly six decades, with approximately 870 units originally procured. It played crucial roles in various conflicts, including the Indo-Pakistani wars, earning a storied reputation despite safety concerns that have led to it being nicknamed "flying coffin" due to its high crash rate—over 400 incidents recorded.





Transition To Modern Aircraft





The transition to the TEJAS MK-1A represents a strategic upgrade for the IAF:





The TEJAS will take over roles previously held by the MiG-21s, enhancing India's aerial combat capabilities with advanced technology.





Currently, only two squadrons remain operational with about 40 aircraft still in service. The remaining squadrons are being relocated and prepared for their eventual retirement.





The decision to retire the MiG-21s has been influenced by ongoing safety concerns. The aircraft's age and history of mechanical issues have raised alarms about their operational reliability:





Accident Rate: The MiG-21 has faced scrutiny due to its crash record, prompting discussions about safety and modernization within the IAF.





Current Use: Presently, these jets are primarily utilized for training exercises and have limited roles as front-line fighters.





The phase-out of the MiG-21 fighter jets symbolizes a pivotal shift in India's defence strategy. As the IAF transitions to more advanced aircraft like the TEJAS MK-1A , it reflects a commitment to modernize its fleet and enhance national security capabilities. This transition not only marks the end of an era but also paves the way for a new chapter in Indian military aviation.







