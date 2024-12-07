



The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a significant electronic surveillance initiative aimed at addressing vulnerabilities along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. This project is designed to secure over 600 vulnerable patches, particularly in areas where physical fencing is not feasible due to geographical challenges, such as rivers and other natural barriers.





The initiative will cover 635 vulnerable patches along approximately 484 kilometers of the two international borders, focusing on enhancing surveillance capabilities in these critical areas.





The project incorporates advanced surveillance technologies, including CCTV cameras, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, infrared sensors, and alarms. These systems will be strategically deployed to monitor illegal activities and enhance border security.





BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary emphasized that this move comes in response to the ongoing challenges of infiltration and smuggling. The BSF has already reported significant seizures of contraband, including narcotics and fake currency, highlighting the need for improved surveillance measures.





The BSF aims to achieve a "no infiltration" policy along the 2,289 km India-Pakistan border. This includes plans for a new design fence and increased patrolling efforts, especially during nighttime, to deter smugglers from exploiting gaps in security.





The BSF is also fostering cooperation with local communities through initiatives like the 'Prahari Mitra' program, encouraging residents to report suspicious activities. This community involvement is seen as crucial for gathering intelligence and enhancing border security.





The launch of this electronic surveillance project by the BSF represents a proactive step towards strengthening India's border security framework. By integrating technology with community engagement and strategic patrolling, the BSF aims to effectively combat cross-border crimes and ensure national security amidst rising challenges along its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.







