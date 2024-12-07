



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made significant accusations against the U.S. State Department, claiming it is part of a "deep state" conspiracy aimed at destabilizing India. This assertion marks a notable shift in the BJP's rhetoric, given the historically strong ties between India and the United States.





BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that elements within the U.S. deep state are collaborating with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and certain journalists to undermine Modi's government. He stated, "It has always been the U.S. State Department behind this agenda," suggesting a coordinated effort to disrupt India's progress through unfounded allegations and reports.





The BJP specifically pointed to reports from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which have focused on allegations against the Adani Group, a conglomerate closely linked to Modi's administration. These reports have been described by the BJP as "baseless" and part of a broader attempt to discredit Modi.





The party cited a French media report alleging that 50% of OCCRP's funding comes from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other figures associated with the so-called deep state, including billionaire George Soros. Patra accused these entities of using OCCRP as a tool for their agenda against India.





The U.S. State Department has responded to these allegations, expressing disappointment over the BJP's claims. A spokesperson clarified that while the U.S. supports professional development for journalists, this support does not influence editorial decisions or reporting outcomes.





This accusation comes at a time when both countries have been working towards strengthening their bilateral relationship despite some underlying tensions, particularly regarding issues like human rights and political freedoms in India. The BJP's claims may reflect increasing domestic pressures as it faces criticism over governance issues and ongoing controversies surrounding business dealings involving prominent figures like Gautam Adani.





The BJP's recent accusations against the U.S. State Department highlight a complex interplay of domestic politics in India, international relations, and media influence, marking a significant moment in India's political landscape.







