



On December 17, 2024, Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Kwatra and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met with Indian astronauts training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. This meeting was part of ongoing discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration between the United States and India in the space sector, particularly in human spaceflight and defence space cooperation.





The astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) are preparing for a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS), specifically the Axiom-4 mission, scheduled for early 2025. This mission marks a significant step in U.S.-India space collaboration.





The discussions emphasized expanding partnerships beyond civil and scientific exploration to include commercial opportunities and national security aspects of space. This includes potential joint projects like the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, which aims to monitor Earth's surface movements every 12 days.





Defensive Space Cooperation: Both nations are committed to strengthening defensive space cooperation, which includes enhancing missile and satellite technologies. This aligns with broader strategic goals discussed during previous high-level meetings between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi.





There is an ambition to include Indian astronauts in significant U.S. missions, contributing to a shared vision of exploring new frontiers in space. The partnership is expected to foster innovation and collaboration among startups in both countries, enhancing capabilities in satellite technology and space exploration.





This meeting underscores a pivotal moment in U.S.-India relations, particularly as both countries seek to leverage their strengths in the rapidly evolving space sector.







