



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Israel. The discussion took place on December 18, 2024, amid indications of a potential ceasefire deal and negotiations concerning the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, which reportedly number around 95.





During the call, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Saar's briefing on the current developments in the region and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Israel. He also indicated his eagerness to meet Saar in person soon. The two ministers touched upon various critical issues, including the recent political turmoil in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.





This conversation is part of a broader diplomatic effort to address escalating tensions and foster dialogue in a region marked by instability and conflict.







