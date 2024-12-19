



Airtel has announced a partnership with the Indian Army to enhance mobile connectivity in several remote villages located in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir. This initiative is part of the PM Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at improving communication infrastructure in underserved areas.





Airtel has installed 15 mobile towers in these regions, significantly benefiting both the local population and military personnel stationed nearby. This infrastructure will facilitate better communication for soldiers, allowing them to stay in contact with their families and improve operational coordination.





The villages now connected include Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema. These locations are situated within the Keran, Machhal, Tangdhar, Gurez, and Uri valley areas.





This collaboration not only serves civilian needs but also addresses the critical communication requirements of the Indian Army in these strategically significant regions. Airtel is noted as the only private telecom operator providing services in these areas.





The company has a track record of establishing connectivity in challenging terrains, including recent efforts in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie, which is recognized as India's northernmost military outpost.







