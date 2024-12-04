



Applied Electro Magnetics (AEM) has recently secured new contracts from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs. This development is part of AEM's strategy to achieve a 25% annual growth rate, reflecting its expanding footprint in the defence sector.





AEM has obtained significant contracts from both HAL and DRDO, which are pivotal players in India's defence manufacturing landscape. This move is expected to enhance AEM's capabilities and market presence in the defence technology sector.





The company aims for a 25% annual growth, indicating robust business prospects and confidence in its operational strategies.





This initiative aligns with the broader government push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under initiatives like "Make in India," which encourages domestic production and innovation.





This strategic partnership with HAL and DRDO not only solidifies AEM's position in the defence industry but also contributes to India's goal of enhancing indigenous defence capabilities.











