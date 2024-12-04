



The launch of the PSLV-C59 rocket, intended to carry the PROBA-3 spacecraft, has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 16:12 hours. This decision was made due to an anomaly detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft shortly before the original launch time, which was scheduled for December 4 at 16:08 hours.





“Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours,” said ISRO in a post on X.





ISRO confirmed the postponement through a statement on social media, emphasizing the need for further checks on the spacecraft before proceeding with the launch237. The PROBA-3 mission is significant as it serves as an In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) of advanced technologies and aims to place satellites in a highly elliptical orbit.







