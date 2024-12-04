



Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), a private defence manufacturer based in Nagpur, is making significant strides in enhancing India's defence capabilities. The company is undertaking a major initiative to develop a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) as part of the Indigenous Design, Development, and Manufacturing (IDDM) framework.





The company was founded August 16, 1995, located at Zade Layout, Bharat Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. The company specialises in defence manufacturing, specifically focusing on explosives and UAV technology.





The organisation has established India's largest private sector drone testing facility, featuring a 1.4 km runway with supporting infrastructure.





EEL's project aims to create a MALE UAV that can operate at medium altitudes for extended periods. This type of UAV is crucial for various military applications, including surveillance and reconnaissance, thereby addressing a critical gap in India's defence capabilities.





The development of indigenous UAV technology aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By focusing on local design and production, EEL is contributing to national security and reducing dependence on foreign technology.





In addition to the UAV project, EEL has also been active in developing new explosive formulations that are expected to significantly benefit the armed forces. This reflects the company's commitment to innovation and responsiveness to the evolving needs of defence operations.





Through these initiatives, Economic Explosives Limited is positioning itself as a key player in India's defence sector, ready to meet both current and future challenges.







