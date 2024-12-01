



Armenian and Indian defence ministers convened in New Delhi on November 30, 2024, to discuss enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during this working visit, which underscores the growing military ties between the two nations.





The meeting reflects Armenia's ongoing efforts to deepen military cooperation with India, particularly as Armenia seeks to diversify its defence partnerships beyond traditional reliance on Russia. This shift is partly motivated by delays in arms deliveries from Russia and a desire for greater military autonomy.





Armenia has significantly increased its defence procurement from India, with reported deals amounting to approximately $600 million since 2020. This includes advanced weaponry such as the Akash air defence system and multiple-launch rocket systems. The appointment of a defence attaché in India aims to facilitate coordination of these ongoing defence programs and explore new opportunities for collaboration.





Both countries view this partnership as a strategic manoeuvre to reshape regional alliances. For Armenia, it offers advanced military capabilities and a pathway towards greater independence from Russian influence. For India, strengthening ties with Armenia enhances its geopolitical presence in the South Caucasus, countering influences from Pakistan and Turkey.





This meeting signifies a pivotal moment in Armenian-Indian relations, highlighting mutual interests in security and defence amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.







