The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently announced details regarding the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), which is set to become India's first modular space station. This initiative is part of India's broader ambitions in space exploration and aims to enhance scientific research capabilities.





Astronaut capacity of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station has been revealed of the initial crew capacity. The BAS is designed to support an initial crew of three astronauts.





Plans are in place to expand this capacity to six astronauts in the future, allowing for more extensive research and operational capabilities.





The station will weigh approximately 52 tons and is expected to orbit between 400 and 450 kilometers above Earth. It will consist of five modules, interconnected for various scientific activities, including microgravity research, life sciences, and technological demonstrations. The facility aims to facilitate long-duration missions, with astronauts potentially staying for 3 to 6 months at a time.





The BAS aims to serve as a research platform for studying various aspects of space, including life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration, India Today reported. It will provide an opportunity to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test essential technologies needed for long-term human presence in space. Additionally, the space station will support the growing field of space tourism, with India entering the commercial space sector by leveraging the station's resources. It will serve multiple purposes:





Conducting experiments in microgravity and studying the effects of space on human health.





Resource Utilisation: Exploring the potential for harnessing resources from space.





ISRO is focusing on creating sustainable habitats in space as part of its larger strategy to enable extended human missions beyond Earth. This development aligns with a global trend where countries like the United States and China are pushing forward with their own space infrastructure. The BAS will contribute to ongoing international collaborations and serve as a hub for scientific research. It will also inspire younger generations to consider careers in space science and technology.





While the BAS is still in development, it holds the potential to significantly advance scientific research and open up new commercial opportunities for India in space. Through this project, ISRO continues its commitment to expanding India's role in space exploration and contributing to the global space community.





The project reflects India's commitment to becoming a significant player in the international space community, enhancing its capabilities in both scientific inquiry and technological innovation.





The Bharatiya Antariksha Station is poised to play a crucial role in advancing India's space exploration efforts, with a structured plan for astronaut capacity and a focus on sustainable habitats in space.







