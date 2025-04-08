



India is on the verge of finalizing a significant defence deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale M naval fighter jets for its aircraft carriers. The deal is valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore and includes the purchase of 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale M jets. It also encompasses a comprehensive support package covering fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations.

This government-to-government agreement will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet currently deployed on India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The contract includes 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale-M jets, along with logistics, maintenance, training, and offset commitments for manufacturing components in India.





The Rafale-M is a naval variant of the Rafale fighter jet, specifically designed for aircraft carrier operations. It features reinforced landing gear, arrester hooks, and a robust airframe to handle Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) operations on Indian carriers.





Equipped with advanced avionics such as AESA radar and the Spectra electronic warfare suite, it supports long-range missiles like Meteor, Exocet, and SCALP. The aircraft has a combat range exceeding 1,850 km and can reach speeds of Mach 1.8.





Deliveries are expected to begin four years after the agreement is signed, with the first batch arriving by 2029 and full delivery completed by 2031. This acquisition aligns with India’s strategic focus on modernising its naval forces to enhance readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.





In addition to the Rafale-M deal, India plans to build three new Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75 in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group. Together, these initiatives aim to bolster India’s maritime defence capabilities.





