



Israeli forces conducted a military operation on December 1, 2024, targeting Hezbollah militants near a church in southern Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they discovered an underground tunnel shaft close to the church, which was allegedly being used by Hezbollah operatives. During the operation, IDF troops engaged and eliminated several armed terrorists who were reportedly firing from the vicinity of the church.





The IDF emphasized that these actions were necessary to address threats posed by Hezbollah, which they claimed were in violation of a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This ceasefire had come into effect on November 27, 2024, following a prolonged period of conflict that had intensified over the preceding months.





In addition to engaging the militants, Israeli forces also searched the area after the confrontation and found weapons stored in the tunnel. This operation is part of broader efforts by Israel to maintain security along its northern border and respond to perceived violations by Hezbollah.







