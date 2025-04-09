



India and the UAE are set to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following the official visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE, to India from April 8–9, 2025. The visit focused on enhancing cooperation in defence, trade, technology, and connectivity.





Key Developments In Defence Cooperation





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's eagerness to collaborate with the UAE on co-production and co-development of weapon systems and innovation in future defence technologies. Both leaders agreed to scale up defence cooperation to match advancements in other areas like trade and business.





Training exchanges were identified as a priority to strengthen bilateral defence ties and understanding of each other's ecosystems.





Discussions included opportunities for joint ventures in defence manufacturing under the "Make-in-India" and "Make-in-Emirates" initiatives.





Broader Bilateral Engagements





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Meeting: Modi highlighted Dubai's role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on strengthening ties across trade, energy, education, sports, and people-to-people connections. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the shared vision for innovation and prosperity.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Jaishankar welcomed the Crown Prince warmly, emphasizing vibrant ties between the two nations.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal: Talks centred on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), rapid trade growth, and progress on initiatives like the Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC).





Key Announcements During Sheikh Hamdan's Visit





Establishment of campuses for Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Dubai

Launch of construction for Bharat Mart and a UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai Development of ship-repair clusters at Kochi and Vadinar Opening of an India Office for Dubai Chamber of Commerce





Sheikh Hamdan’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on mutual trust and shared visions for future collaboration across strategic sectors.





