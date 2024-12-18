



On December 16, 2024, the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, officially installed the iconic painting depicting the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. This event coincided with Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The painting captures the moment when Pakistani Lieutenant General AAK Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, marking a significant military achievement for India during the 13-day conflict.





The relocation of the painting comes amid controversy regarding its previous removal from the Army Headquarters, where it had been displayed for years. Critics, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accused the government of attempting to "erase history" by replacing it with a different artwork titled "Karam Kshetra," which focuses on India's military capabilities against China. In response to this backlash, the Army stated that placing the painting at the Manekshaw Centre is fitting as it honors Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a key figure in the 1971 victory. The Army emphasized that this location would allow a larger audience, including dignitaries from India and abroad, to appreciate this significant piece of military history.



