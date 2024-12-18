



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently engaged in discussions with a parliamentary delegation from Armenia, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral ties and trade relations. This meeting, held on December 18, 2024, emphasized the historical and cultural connections between India and Armenia, highlighting their shared democratic values.





Dhankhar underscored the importance of fostering deeper ties between the two nations, which have a longstanding relationship rooted in mutual respect and cooperation.





The dialogue also centred on exploring avenues to expand trade between India and Armenia. Both sides acknowledged the potential for increased economic collaboration, particularly in sectors such as technology and agriculture.





The Vice President noted that regular parliamentary exchanges are crucial for enhancing understanding and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.





This meeting is part of a broader effort to solidify ties between India and Armenia, which have been historically significant since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. The Armenian delegation was led by Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly, indicating a high level of engagement from both sides.







