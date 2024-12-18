



At -35°C, Indian Army gunners demonstrated their precision firepower along the China border, showcasing their capabilities in extreme conditions. This display is part of a broader strategy to enhance military readiness amid ongoing tensions with China, particularly following the stand-off that began in May 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





The timing of the military drills is significant as India and China prepare for crucial Special Representative(SR)- level talks in Beijing over the next two days.



The gunners executed drills that emphasized accuracy and efficiency, critical for operations in harsh winter environments. These exercises are designed to ensure that personnel are well-prepared for any potential conflict scenarios.





The Indian Army is upgrading its artillery capabilities, including the introduction of new systems such as the Dhanush and Sharang artillery guns. These upgrades are aimed at increasing range and effectiveness, with some systems capable of hitting targets up to 75 km away.





The army's focus on winterisation kits for artillery systems indicates a strategic approach to ensure operational effectiveness in severe weather conditions. This includes adaptations to existing weaponry to enhance performance in cold climates.





The emphasis on indigenously developed systems reflects India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, which is crucial for maintaining a robust military posture against potential adversaries like China.





The display of firepower comes at a time when India is actively modernizing its military capabilities to counter China's growing assertiveness along their shared border. This includes not only artillery upgrades but also the acquisition of advanced rocket systems and loitering munitions that enhance long-range strike capabilities.







