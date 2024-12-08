



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi conducted a review of the operational preparedness of the Northern Command, based in Udhampur, on December 7, 2024. This command oversees military operations in regions including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During his visit, Gen Dwivedi praised the professionalism of the troops and the initiatives taken to enhance operational synergy among various branches of the armed forces.





He chaired discussions aimed at improving joint operational capabilities, attended by senior officers from the Army, Indian Air Force, Navy, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).





The Army Chief inspected newly inducted state-of-the-art weapons and logistical assets, emphasizing the importance of modernizing military capabilities.





Recognition of Veterans: Gen Dwivedi honoured three retired personnel with the 'Veteran Achievers Award' for their significant contributions post-retirement. Brigadier Harcharan Singh was recognized for his work with veterans, Havildar Khajur Singh for his commitment to afforestation and women's empowerment, and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat for pioneering kiwi cultivation in Jammu.





This visit comes amid ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, especially considering recent tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.







