



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on an official visit to Russia from December 8 to 10, 2024. This trip includes significant engagements aimed at enhancing India-Russia defence cooperation.





Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) alongside Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov on December 10. The discussions will focus on reviewing the comprehensive defence relations between the two nations, including military-to-military ties and industrial collaboration, as well as addressing contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.





On December 9, Singh will commission the Indian Navy's latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Yantra Shipyard in Kaliningrad. This event underscores the growing naval collaboration between India and Russia. The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will accompany Singh during this ceremony.





A critical agenda item for Singh will be addressing the delays in the delivery of the remaining units of the S-400 air defence missile system. While three units have already been delivered, two are pending due to issues stemming from Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, which has affected supply chains.





Singh is also scheduled to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, honoring Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. Additionally, he plans to interact with the Indian community in Russia during his visit.







