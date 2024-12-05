



An Army ambush party opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The troops on ambush duty along the possible infiltration routes picked up suspicious movement near Bagyaldara village late on Wednesday night and fired a few rounds. Simultaneously, the cordon around the suspected location was strengthened, the officials said.





There were no casualties in the Army firing, they said.





According to the officials, a search operation was launched at first light on Thursday and it was underway when last reports were received.







