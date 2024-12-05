



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's commitment to a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict during discussions in the Rajya Sabha on December 5, 2024. He emphasized that India has been clear and unambiguous in its support for this approach, which envisions an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully alongside Israel.





Jaishankar's remarks came in response to inquiries about India's abstention from certain United Nations resolutions concerning the Gaza conflict. He explained that India's abstentions were due to the resolutions not reflecting the full reality of the situation, particularly by downplaying the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. He stated, "We felt that the resolution was not well-drafted... Our concerns were not accommodated, and that is why we abstained". India views terrorism and hostage-taking as critical issues that must be acknowledged in any resolution regarding the conflict.





In terms of humanitarian support, Jaishankar highlighted India's annual contribution of $5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has increased from $1 million under previous administrations. He noted that India has also provided substantial medical aid to both Palestine and Lebanon amid ongoing conflict conditions.





Jaishankar's statements reflect India's nuanced position in international diplomacy regarding the Israel-Palestine issue, balancing support for Palestinian statehood with recognition of Israel's security concerns.







