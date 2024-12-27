



Following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed profound condolences. He conveyed these sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, emphasizing Singh's significant contributions to India's economic transformation and his role as a respected leader in the region.





Yunus highlighted Singh's legacy as a visionary leader whose policies greatly influenced not only India but also its neighbouring countries. His passing has elicited a wave of tributes from global leaders, reflecting the high regard in which he was held internationally.





