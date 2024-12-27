



Condolences have poured in from global leaders following the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms and international relations were widely recognized and celebrated.





Global Reactions





Emmanuel Macron, President of France: Macron expressed his sorrow, stating, "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country" . This sentiment was echoed by many leaders who acknowledged Singh's impact on strengthening Indo-French relations.





Leaders From Nepal: The President of Nepal also conveyed condolences, highlighting Singh as a "great man and visionary leader" . This reflects the strong ties Singh fostered with neighbouring countries during his tenure.





Other International Leaders: Condolences came from various leaders including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who called Singh "one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership," emphasizing his role in shaping bilateral relations .





Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was instrumental in liberalizing the Indian economy. His leadership is credited with significant economic growth and enhancing India's global standing. His passing marks a profound loss for India and the international community, as he is remembered for his integrity and vision for progress.





