



BrahMos Aerospace is currently facing significant leadership challenges following the appointment of Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This decision has been contested by Dr. Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu, who filed a complaint with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad, alleging that the selection process overlooked his seniority and experience.





Dr. Joshi was appointed CEO, but his selection has been called into question by Dr. Naidu, who claims he was unjustly superseded in the decision-making process. Naidu argues that he is seven years senior to Joshi and has substantial experience that should have been considered.





The case was initiated on November 19, with the first hearing occurring on November 30. The CAT has requested a detailed response from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for December 30.





The ongoing dispute poses risks to BrahMos Aerospace's operations, particularly as it is engaged in crucial domestic and international defense projects. The organization is involved in negotiations with several countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates, for potential missile exports. Additionally, it is preparing for further deliveries to the Philippines under a significant contract valued at $375 million.





Dr. Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu: A Distinguished Scientist recognized for his pivotal role in India's Prithvi missile program and his managerial expertise at Bharat Dynamics Limited. His extensive experience aligns well with BrahMos' operational goals.





Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi: Known for his contributions to India's Long-Range and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (LRSAM and MRSAM), he has played a key role in integrating these systems into India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier and fostering international collaborations.





The leadership crisis at BrahMos Aerospace highlights critical issues regarding seniority and selection processes within India's defence sector. As the tribunal proceedings unfold, the outcome will be pivotal not only for the organization's internal dynamics but also for its strategic role in India's defence exports and military capabilities.











