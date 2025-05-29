Chinese supplied HQ-9 air defence system to Pak failed miserably during Ops Sindoor





The Chinese military's refusal to comment on the battlefield flop of its weapons systems used by Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict with India represents a calculated diplomatic manoeuvre that reflects Beijing's complex balancing act in South Asian geopolitics.





Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Sr. Col. Zhang Xiaogang's dismissive response to questions about allegedly subpar performance of Chinese-made weapons, including the recovery of an unexploded PL-15E missile by Indian forces, underscores China's reluctance to publicly acknowledge potential deficiencies in its military exports while maintaining its position as Pakistan's primary arms supplier.





The Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence system deployed by Pakistan failed miserably to intercept Indian aircraft and missile strikes, including those launched by BrahMos, loitering munitions and SCALP cruise missiles. Indian forces were able to breach these air defence systems with relative ease, effectively neutralising key Pakistani military installations protected by the HQ-9.





Operation Sindoor exposed critical shortcomings and operational failures of the Chinese HQ-9 air defence system in real combat conditions, highlighting its inability to defend against advanced Indian aerial and missile strikes effectively. This has led to serious doubts about the efficacy of Chinese military technology in Pakistan’s defence infrastructure.





This strategic silence comes at a time when China supplies 81 percent of Pakistan's military procurement, making Beijing's weapons performance a critical factor in regional military dynamics. The Chinese response also demonstrates Beijing's attempt to project itself as a stabilising force in South Asia while protecting its substantial defence industry interests and avoiding direct accountability for its client state's military actions.





China's official response to questions about weapons performance reveals a sophisticated diplomatic strategy designed to minimise controversy while protecting multiple strategic interests. Zhang Xiaogang's characterisation of the PL-15E missile as merely "export equipment" that has been "shown at defence exhibitions at home and abroad many times" represents a deliberate attempt to downplay the significance of its recovery by Indian forces.





However, this diplomatic posture contrasts sharply with the reality of China's extensive military support to Pakistan and the strategic implications of Chinese weapons systems being used against India. The timing of these statements, delivered during the first Chinese Defence Ministry briefing following the May 7-10 conflict, suggests Beijing recognised the need to address growing questions about its role in regional instability while maintaining plausible deniability regarding the performance and deployment of its weapons systems.





Weapons Performance Questions And Technical Implications





The recovery of Chinese weapons components by Indian forces during the May 2025 conflict has raised significant questions about the battlefield effectiveness of China's military exports and the broader implications for Beijing's defence industry reputation. The specific mention of an unexploded PL-15E missile represents a particularly sensitive issue for China, as this radar-guided beyond visual range missile is marketed as one of China's most advanced air-to-air weapons systems. The failure of such sophisticated weaponry to perform as intended in combat conditions poses potential reputational risks for China's growing defence export industry.





Indian officials' assertions that Chinese weapons systems "performed below average" during the conflict, if substantiated, could have far-reaching implications for China's defence export ambitions globally. The defence industry operates on reputation and proven battlefield performance, making any perception of substandard quality potentially damaging to future export prospects. China's reluctance to engage with these performance questions publicly suggests awareness of the potential commercial and strategic risks associated with acknowledging weapons system failures.





The broader implications extend beyond individual weapons systems to encompass questions about Chinese military technology transfer, training, and support provided to Pakistan. Indian claims that China provided "air defence and satellite support" to Pakistan during the conflict suggest a level of operational involvement that goes beyond simple arms sales to include real-time military assistance. Such involvement, if proven, would represent a significant escalation in China's direct participation in South Asian conflicts and could complicate Beijing's diplomatic efforts to maintain neutrality in India-Pakistan disputes.





Information Warfare And Media Narratives





The conflict has generated significant information warfare dynamics, with China actively working to control narratives surrounding its military involvement and weapons performance. Chinese authorities' swift denial of claims about Xi'an Y-20 strategic transport aircraft delivering weapons to Pakistan during the conflict demonstrates Beijing's sensitivity to accusations of direct military support. The People's Liberation Army Air Force's categorical rejection of these claims, accompanied by warnings of legal action against those spreading "false information," reveals the Chinese government's concern about maintaining plausible deniability regarding its role in the conflict.





Chinese state media coverage of the India-Pakistan conflict has revealed clear bias toward Pakistani narratives and interests, despite Beijing's official calls for neutrality and restraint. Analysis of Chinese media coverage shows systematic promotion of Pakistani claims while avoiding critical examination of Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism or escalating tensions. This media strategy serves China's strategic interests by supporting its ally while maintaining the appearance of diplomatic neutrality in public statements.





The spread of unverified Pakistani claims through Chinese media outlets, including reports of Pakistan allegedly disabling 70 percent of India's power grid through cyber attacks, demonstrates how information warfare tactics are being employed to shape perceptions of the conflict. Chinese media's willingness to amplify unsubstantiated Pakistani claims while avoiding verification reflects the strategic nature of China's information support for Pakistan, extending beyond military hardware to include narrative and propaganda assistance.





Conclusion





The Chinese military's decision to decline comment on weapons performance questions following the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict reveals the complex intersection of defence commerce, diplomatic strategy, and regional security dynamics in South Asia. Beijing's carefully crafted response reflects multiple strategic priorities: protecting its substantial defence export relationship with Pakistan, maintaining diplomatic flexibility with India, preserving the reputation of Chinese military technology, and positioning China as a responsible regional power capable of mediating conflicts rather than exacerbating them.





The controversy surrounding Chinese weapons performance highlights the inherent tensions in China's South Asian strategy, where military support for Pakistan inevitably complicates diplomatic relations with India. As China continues to supply 81 percent of Pakistan's military procurement while simultaneously seeking improved relations with India, Beijing will face increasing pressure to address the contradictions between its commercial interests and diplomatic objectives. The strategic silence maintained by Chinese military officials may provide temporary diplomatic cover, but the underlying questions about weapons effectiveness and China's role in regional conflicts are likely to persist as South Asian tensions continue to evolve.





Moving forward, China's approach to the weapons performance controversy will serve as an important indicator of how Beijing balances its strategic partnerships, commercial interests, and regional stability objectives. The outcome of this diplomatic balancing act will have significant implications not only for China's defence export industry but also for the broader dynamics of great power competition in South Asia and the effectiveness of China's efforts to project itself as a responsible stakeholder in regional security affairs.





