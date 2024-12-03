



British MP Priti Patel and former Home Secretary (Home Minister), has expressed strong concerns regarding the escalating violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. During a session in the UK Parliament on December 2, 2024, she called on the government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take "robust action" to address this urgent issue. Patel emphasized the need for the UK government to engage actively with the Bangladeshi authorities to protect minority groups and prevent further violence based on religious beliefs.





Patel's remarks came in conjunction with fellow MP Barry Gardiner, who also raised alarms about the situation. Gardiner highlighted that since August 2024, there have been over 2,000 violent incidents targeting Hindus, often attributed to extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami. He criticized the Bangladeshi authorities for their inaction in safeguarding these communities.





I am deeply concerned by the awful violence we have seen in Bangladesh, and my thoughts are with those affected.



In Parliament this afternoon, I called on the Government to set out how they are engaging with the Bangladeshi Government on this pressing and important issue.… pic.twitter.com/jRXciBQIKH — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) December 2, 2024





In response to their inquiries, Catherine West, Under-secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, assured that the UK government is committed to supporting freedom of religion and expression in Bangladesh and has received assurances from the interim Bangladeshi government regarding support for minority communities. However, both Patel and Gardiner urged for more decisive measures to restore law and order and ensure the safety of religious minorities.





The situation remains precarious, with Patel describing it as "on a knife edge," and she called for international discussions to help stabilize conditions in Bangladesh.







