



The Indian Army has recently received its first batch of 480 Nagastra-1 loitering munitions from Solar Industries' subsidiary, Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL). This acquisition is a significant step in enhancing the Army's precision strike capabilities through indigenous technology.





The Nagastra-1 is a UAV-based loitering munition that operates similarly to a drone, capable of hovering over a target area and engaging with high precision. The system is man-portable, and light and is intended to be used for precision strike capabilities by the Army troops, officials said.





The Nagastra-1 was developed by EEL, which boasts an indigenous content of approximately 75%. The system was ordered under emergency procurement powers, allowing for rapid delivery following successful pre-delivery inspections.





Specifications:





- Weight: Approximately 9 kg - Payload Capacity: 1 kg - Endurance: Up to 60 minutes - Operational Range: - Manual control up to 15 km - Autonomous mode up to 30 km - Accuracy: Capable of striking within a 2-meter radius using GPS-guided systems. - Kamikaze Mode: The munition can be deployed in "kamikaze mode," where it can destroy targets by crashing into them. If the target is not found or the mission is aborted, it can safely return using a parachute recovery mechanism. - Surveillance Capabilities: Equipped with day-and-night cameras, the Nagastra-1 can conduct reconnaissance missions in addition to offensive operations.





The induction of the Nagastra-1 aligns with global trends in modern warfare, where drone technology plays a crucial role. The use of loitering munitions has been highlighted in recent conflicts, showcasing their effectiveness against various targets, including soft-skinned vehicles and enemy personnel.





Solar Industries is working on the advanced versions of the munition named Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3 with extended performance and warhead carrying capabilities. A few other Indian firms are also now moving towards developing the MALE indigenously under the defence ministry's Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category for acquisition.







