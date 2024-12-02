



Recent operations by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab have led to significant recoveries of drones and heroin, particularly in the Amritsar district. Here are the key developments:





On December 1, 2024, BSF personnel recovered two drones along with a total of 1,060 grams of heroin. The first drone, a DJI Air 3S, was found at 10:55 AM, accompanied by 520 grams of heroin from a field near Dhariwal village. The second drone, also a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was recovered later at 12:20 AM with an additional 540 grams of heroin.





Prior to this, on November 30, BSF troops seized two more drones and over 1 kilogram of heroin (1.132 kg total) near the border. One drone was found in Mahawa village, while the other was located in Dal village. Additionally, on November 4, two drones and packets of suspected heroin were recovered from various locations in Amritsar and surrounding districts.





The drones involved are believed to be used for smuggling narcotics from across the India-Pakistan border. The BSF has deployed technical countermeasures that may have contributed to the crashes of these drones during their operations.





These incidents highlight ongoing challenges related to cross-border drug trafficking and the efforts by Indian security forces to combat such nefarious activities by Pakistan.







