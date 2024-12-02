



India has taken a significant step in enhancing its naval capabilities by adopting electric propulsion technology from the United Kingdom. This collaboration was formalized through a cooperation agreement signed on November 29, 2024, during a meeting in Portsmouth, where both countries' defense ministries agreed to co-design and co-produce integrated electric propulsion systems for future warships, particularly Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) planned for construction at Indian shipyards.





The agreement establishes a framework for joint efforts in designing, creating, and producing electric propulsion systems tailored to the Indian Navy's requirements. This initiative aims to foster indigenous development of advanced maritime technologies and enhance operational capabilities within the Indian Navy.





Electric propulsion systems are recognized for their advantages in modern naval operations, including lower acoustic signatures and improved energy efficiency. This technology aligns with India's vision of self-reliance in defense (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and is crucial for maintaining technological parity with regional adversaries, particularly China.





The Indian Navy had previously issued a request for information regarding the procurement of four LPDs, emphasizing the need for an Integrated Electric Propulsion (IEP) system—a technology not currently produced in India. The UK has been engaged in discussions with India since 2019 to share technical expertise on IEP systems.





The partnership not only aims to enhance India’s naval capabilities but also positions it as a leader in advanced shipbuilding technologies within the Indian Ocean Region. The collaboration is expected to involve training and support from the UK to establish necessary infrastructure for electric propulsion systems.





This agreement marks a pivotal moment in India-UK defence relations, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and cooperation in addressing contemporary security challenges.







