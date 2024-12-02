



The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). This relationship is crucial for effective boundary management and regional security.





Throughout the year, BSF South Bengal has engaged in several high-level meetings with BGB officials. These discussions focus on enhancing cooperation and trust between the two forces, which is vital for managing the shared border effectively.





The interactions between BSF and BGB are aimed at promoting regional stability and improving overall border security. This collaborative approach helps in addressing various border-related challenges, including illegal immigration and smuggling.





The BSF has emphasized its ongoing efforts to work closely with state authorities and other security agencies, ensuring a coordinated approach to border management alongside its Bangladeshi counterparts.





The BSF's proactive stance in fostering these bilateral relations underscores its strategic importance in ensuring a secure and stable border environment.







