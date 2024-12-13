



IG Drones, founded in 2018 by Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, is an innovative start-up based in Gurugram, India, focused on developing indigenous drone technology for various applications, including military use. The company has gained recognition for its advanced products, such as India's first 5G drone and military simulators, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding Indian drone market, which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.





IG Drones aims to reduce India's reliance on foreign drone manufacturers by providing locally developed solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian Army and other sectors. Their offerings include drone surveying, mapping, and inspection services.





The start-up has experienced substantial growth, reporting a 250% increase in year-on-year revenue over the past three years. Recently, IG Drones secured $1 million in initial funding to enhance its research and development efforts and plans to raise an additional $3 million within six months.





IG Drones has trained over 50,000 individuals through its Drone Centres of Excellence, aiming to bridge the skill gap in the drone industry and promote sustainable growth in this sector.





The company has established partnerships with over 15 educational institutions, including IIT Bhubaneswar and IIM Sambalpur. It also signed a procurement order with the Defence Ministry for surveillance drones earlier this year.





IG Drones envisions expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally while continuing to innovate in drone technology. Their goal is to create targeted tools for various applications such as agricultural monitoring, disaster management, and secure defence operations. As they continue to grow, IG Drones aims to play a pivotal role in advancing India's drone ecosystem by combining cutting-edge technology with practical applications.







