



Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, recently emphasized China's commitment to strengthening trust and restoring bilateral relations with India. His remarks come ahead of significant discussions aimed at addressing long-standing border issues between the two nations.





Xu highlighted that China is ready to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and communication, aiming to manage differences with sincerity. He indicated that both countries should view each other as partners rather than rivals, reinforcing the idea that a stable relationship is crucial for regional peace and development.





The ambassador's comments align with the scheduled meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. This meeting marks a resumption of high-level talks under the "special representatives dialogue" mechanism, which had been stalled since military clashes in 2020.





Xu stressed that both nations are at a critical stage of development, suggesting that their relationship should be built on mutual respect for each other's core interests. He reiterated that effective management of their differences is essential for fostering a cooperative environment.





Following disengagement agreements reached in late 2024 regarding border patrolling, there is cautious optimism about normalizing relations. Both countries have acknowledged the need for continued dialogue to address security concerns while also pursuing economic cooperation.





Ambassador Xu's statements reflect a broader strategic intent from China to stabilize relations with India, particularly in light of recent geopolitical shifts and the need for collaboration in various domains.







