



The Indian Navy has officially commissioned INS Nirdeshak, a significant addition to its hydrographic fleet, on December 18, 2024, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. This vessel is notable for being constructed with over 80% indigenous content, aligning with India's strategic goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Nirdeshak is the second ship in the Survey Vessel (Large) project. The ship measures 110 meters in length and has a displacement of approximately 3,800 tons. It is powered by two diesel engines and equipped with advanced hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.





The vessel features state-of-the-art systems including Multi Beam Echo Sounders, Side Scan Sonars, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). These technologies enable it to conduct precise hydrographic surveys and support maritime operations, enhancing navigation safety across India’s extensive maritime zones.





INS Nirdeshak not only serves as a modern cartographer of the seas but also supports broader naval operations. Its commissioning marks a critical step in advancing India's maritime capabilities and reflects the nation’s growing expertise in indigenous shipbuilding. The vessel is designed to assist in mapping ports, harbours, and navigational routes, thereby contributing to both military readiness and regional maritime security initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, and attended by various dignitaries including senior naval officials and representatives from GRSE. During his address, Seth emphasized the significance of indigenization in defence manufacturing, highlighting that the ship embodies India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance.







