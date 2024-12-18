



Bharat Forge's subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, has acquired a 25% equity stake in the Italian company Edgelab S.p.A. for €2.5 million. This acquisition was formalised through a Cornerstone Investment Agreement signed on December 13, 2024, as part of Edgelab's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) plans.





Founded in 2010 and headquartered in La Spezia, Italy, Edgelab specialises in the design and manufacture of high-tech vehicles, particularly in the field of marine robotics, including defence applications. The company has developed products for various applications, including scientific research and underwater operations. In the financial year ending December 2023, Edgelab reported a turnover of €1.89 million, showing consistent growth over previous years.





AMOGH, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles was developed by EdgeLab, is the first AUV designed and manufactured in Italy and tested in 2020 to a maximum operating depth of - 1000 meters (3280.84) in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (Mumbai, India).





This investment aligns with Bharat Forge's strategy to expand its portfolio in innovative technologies and sectors outside traditional auto components. The acquisition does not require additional governmental approvals in India, aside from compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.





This move is anticipated to enhance Bharat Forge's capabilities and market presence in the marine technology space, reflecting a broader trend of diversification among traditional manufacturing firms into high-tech industries.







