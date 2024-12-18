



China has expressed its readiness to work with India to improve bilateral relations ahead of a significant meeting between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This meeting, the first since December 2019, aims to address the longstanding border issues between the two nations, particularly following the recent disengagement agreement in Eastern Ladakh.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasised the importance of respecting each other's core interests and resolving differences through dialogue. This statement was made by spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing, highlighting China's commitment to restoring stable relations with India.





The upcoming discussions are crucial as they follow a series of high-level talks between leaders from both countries, including a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in October 2024. During that meeting, both leaders agreed on the necessity of maintaining peace along their disputed border and enhancing strategic communication.





As both nations navigate their complex relationship, marked by historical tensions and recent agreements on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this meeting represents a pivotal step towards normalizing ties and addressing mutual concerns effectively.







