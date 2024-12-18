



During a recent meeting on October 23, 2024, at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of improving relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marked their first official discussions in five years, following heightened tensions after the 2020 military clashes at the border between the two nations.





President Xi highlighted that both countries are at a crucial phase in their modernization efforts and stressed the need for enhanced communication and cooperation to manage differences effectively. He remarked that China and India should view each other as opportunities for development rather than threats.





Both leaders agreed that maintaining peace along their disputed border is a priority. Modi reiterated that mutual trust and respect should underpin their relationship, emphasizing the need for stability in border areas.





The leaders discussed the importance of strategic dialogue and agreed to utilize existing mechanisms to address boundary issues. They expressed a commitment to work collaboratively on various fronts, including multilateral platforms, to safeguard mutual interests and contribute to global stability.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later reiterated these sentiments, stating that both nations are committed to rebuilding trust and understanding through ongoing dialogue and cooperation.







