



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to resume operations at its Nashik facility to manufacture 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. This initiative follows a contract awarded by the Indian Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately ₹13,500 crore (around $1.5 billion), aimed at replenishing losses within the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet due to accidents and operational needs.





The contract was formalized on December 12, 2024, after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) issued an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in September 2023.





HAL is expected to deliver these aircraft over a period of three years, enhancing the IAF's operational capabilities significantly.





The new Su-30MKIs will feature an indigenous content of 62.6%, reflecting a commitment to local manufacturing and integration of components produced by the Indian defence industry.





This production is part of a broader effort under India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which promotes self-reliance in defense manufacturing.





The addition of these aircraft is crucial for maintaining the IAF's strength, as the sanctioned strength for the Su-30 fleet is 272 aircraft, but only 259 are currently operational. The new jets will help offset losses and ensure that the IAF can effectively meet its operational requirements.





In addition to this immediate order, HAL has proposed an additional procurement of 72 Su-30MKIs, which could further bolster the fleet size to over 344 aircraft by 2029-2030. This proposal includes a comprehensive upgrade package known as "Super-30," aimed at enhancing combat effectiveness with advanced technologies such as an Indian AESA radar and improved avionics.





Overall, HAL's revival of the Nashik facility for this production underscores India's strategic focus on enhancing its air power and reducing dependency on foreign defence imports while fostering local industry capabilities.







