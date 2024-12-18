



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman, Samir Kamat, emphasized the critical importance of cyber defence for India's national security during his address at the Techfest held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He highlighted that India is increasingly becoming a prime target for cyber-attacks, necessitating a robust approach towards cyber deterrence and defence capabilities. Kamat stated, "Cyber warfare is continuous... India is among the most attacked countries in the world," underscoring the persistent nature of these threats.





Kamat drew parallels between cyber security and the strategic nuclear domain, asserting that both cyber defence and deterrence are essential to discourage potential attacks. He called upon young minds to contribute significantly in this area, noting that future conflicts will be network-centric, relying heavily on technologies such as satellite communication and software-defined radios to maintain a decisive advantage in warfare. He remarked, "Sensors and shooters may operate from different locations... but data must flow seamlessly," indicating the need for integrated systems in combat scenarios.





Additionally, Kamat discussed DRDO's initiatives aimed at fostering innovation in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. He mentioned the establishment of five "Young Scientists Laboratories" in 2020 to focus on these advancements. The DRDO is also working on next-generation platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is designed to enhance India's capabilities in modern warfare.





The DRDO chairman's remarks come amid a broader governmental commitment to enhancing India's adaptive defence strategies in response to evolving security challenges, including cyber threats. This includes fostering collaborations across various sectors to bolster India's defence posture against unconventional threats like information warfare and cyber-attacks.







